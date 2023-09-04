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Discontinued
Go move! The small speaker with bold sound.
Surf. Run. Dance. Box. Whatever gets you moving, this waterproof speaker with a funky two-tone design goes with you. You get bold sound despite the compact size, and a lanyard strap that makes the speaker easy to carry. Let's go!
IP67 dust/water protection
Bold bass
Built-in mic for calls
Up to 12 hours of music
From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! This portable speaker gives you clear sound, and the bass is big and bold thanks to dual passive radiators. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.
Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 12 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker. More than enough for a workout or a party around the campsite fire.
From the trail to the beach to the pool—an IP67 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 20 m means you won't miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Deivi
04/09/2023
España
Resistente y potente
Me pareció muy buen precio para las prestaciones que tiene. Mejor que los de prestaciones similares sin duda. Resiste todo. Lleva recubrimiento de goma y se puede mojar. Buena potencia de sonido. Perfecto para las rutas que hago
Pros
Resistencia y potencia de sonido
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico
Date of Use 2023-08-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico
Date of Use 2023-08-04
ATHOMETVAVA
31/08/2023
España
Buen sonido y alcance para actividades exteriores
El sonido sale muy potente y con claridad. Puede conectar varios dispositivos a la vez y lo hace fácilmente cuando ya lo has hecho alguna vez con los dispositivos que quieres conectar. Solo tienes que seleccionar el modelo en la configuración de bluetooth de los dos. Los botones funcionan bien. No he probado lo del agua pero pinta bien, por el grado de IP que tiene. Y el peso es ligero, por lo que es fácil de manejar.
Pros
Sonido (bajos brutales y claridad), llamadas con bastante alcance de espacio y batería.
Cons
Me encantaría que tuviese más bluetooth para emparejarlo con más de un dispositivo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico
Date of Use 2022-07-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico
Date of Use 2022-07-31
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.