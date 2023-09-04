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Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAS4807B/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Go move! The small speaker with bold sound.

Surf. Run. Dance. Box. Whatever gets you moving, this waterproof speaker with a funky two-tone design goes with you. You get bold sound despite the compact size, and a lanyard strap that makes the speaker easy to carry. Let's go!

See all benefits

Go move! The small speaker with bold sound.

  • IP67 dust/water protection

  • Bold bass

  • Built-in mic for calls

  • Up to 12 hours of music

Small speaker. Bold sound

Small speaker. Bold sound

From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! This portable speaker gives you clear sound, and the bass is big and bold thanks to dual passive radiators. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.

12 hours play time. Keep the tunes going

12 hours play time. Keep the tunes going

Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 12 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker. More than enough for a workout or a party around the campsite fire.

IP67 dustproof and waterproof. Ready to rock*

IP67 dustproof and waterproof. Ready to rock*

From the trail to the beach to the pool—an IP67 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 20 m means you won't miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/09/2023

España

España

Resistente y potente

Me pareció muy buen precio para las prestaciones que tiene. Mejor que los de prestaciones similares sin duda. Resiste todo. Lleva recubrimiento de goma y se puede mojar. Buena potencia de sonido. Perfecto para las rutas que hago

Pros

Resistencia y potencia de sonido

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico

Date of Use 2023-08-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico

Date of Use 2023-08-04

31/08/2023

España

España

Buen sonido y alcance para actividades exteriores

El sonido sale muy potente y con claridad. Puede conectar varios dispositivos a la vez y lo hace fácilmente cuando ya lo has hecho alguna vez con los dispositivos que quieres conectar. Solo tienes que seleccionar el modelo en la configuración de bluetooth de los dos. Los botones funcionan bien. No he probado lo del agua pero pinta bien, por el grado de IP que tiene. Y el peso es ligero, por lo que es fácil de manejar.

Pros

Sonido (bajos brutales y claridad), llamadas con bastante alcance de espacio y batería.

Cons

Me encantaría que tuviese más bluetooth para emparejarlo con más de un dispositivo.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico

Date of Use 2022-07-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS4807W Altavoz inalámbrico

Date of Use 2022-07-31

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Disclaimers

  1. The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.