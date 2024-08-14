Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAS5505/00
Unwind in style
Relax with the Bluetooth speaker that complements any interior. You get 12 hours of play time and rich sound with warm bass. The wool-blend speaker fabric adds a sophisticated touch and the built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls.
Bluetooth®
20 W Output Power
12 hours play time
This speaker looks great wherever you place it. Embossed buttons let you control playback, Bluetooth and more. The built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls and you can thread a carrying strap through the speaker's lanyard hole.
Go from working sessions to dinner parties with ease. You get 12 hours of play time from a single charge and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 3.5 hours via the included USB-C cable.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
Awards
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Tjebbe
14/08/2024
Nederland
perfecte speakers
2 speakers gekocht. Koppelen gaat kinderlijk eenvoudig. Prima stereo geluid. Geen overdreven Bass. Hoog en Midden tonen zijn prima. Mooie vormgeving.
Pros
Geluid, Vormgeving. Stereo, Koppelen.
Cons
Hoge en lage tonen kunnen niet worden ingesteld. Ik vind het prima want ben tevreden over het geluid maar dat zou mogelijk een nadeel. kunnen zijn.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS5505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2023-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS5505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2023-08-14
Ghunter55
05/04/2023
Nederland
geweldig speaker!
Geweldig geluid voor een kleine box. Het werkt super!
Pros
mooie geluid, makkelijk te verbinden
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS5505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2023-03-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS5505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2023-03-05
greenkeeper
08/07/2021
Deutschland
Perfektes Produkt Satter Sound
Hatten es im Urlaub dabei, Wasser Sand auch Kinder konnten nichts anrichten, einfache Handhabung und sehr langer Akku alles OOK
Pros
wie oben beschrieben sehr Hochwertig verarbeitet
Cons
wenn es was kostet :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS5505 Kabellose Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2020-06-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS5505 Kabellose Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2020-06-08
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.