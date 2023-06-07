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Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAS7807B/00

3.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Go loud! Big sound for every adventure.

Go with the tunes that get you going! You can take the big, bold sound of this waterproof speaker anywhere. Working out in the park or partying while you set up camp? With 24 hours play time and a carry strap, you're always good to go.

See all benefits

Go loud! Big sound for every adventure.

  • IP67 dust/water protection

  • Big sound

  • Built-in mic for calls

  • Up to 24 hours of music

Big sound in a funky package

Big sound in a funky package

From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! Two 70 mm woofers and two tweeters give you big, clear sound, and this speaker looks awesome too. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.

24 hours play time. Keep the party going

24 hours play time. Keep the party going

Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 24 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker, and the power bank function lets you charge connected devices without stopping the music.

IP67 dustproof and waterproof. Ready to rock*

IP67 dustproof and waterproof. Ready to rock*

From the trail to the beach to the pool—an IP67 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 20 m means you won't miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

07/06/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Super vol geluid voor de maat speaker!

Erg fijne speaker voor buiten en binnen. Goed geluid en stevige bas. Daarnaast erg stevig en kan tegen een stootje. Volledige dag aan gestaan dus met batterij zit het ook goed.

Pros

Goed geluid, batterij, mooi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker

Date of Use 2022-05-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker

Date of Use 2022-05-07

10/06/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Philips employee

Super Klang mit sattem Bass

[Employee of philipsglobal] Ich bin ja bislang ein Bose Fan gewesen, hab nun aber mal diese Alternative von Philips versucht. Ich bin zufrieden mit dem Klang wobei mir der satte Bass auch bei niedrigen Lautstärken zusagt. Was mir nicht gefällt, ist das laute Philips Gingle beim Ein und Ausschalten. Ich benutze meine Speaker gerne in Hotels am Abend und da wäre es schon wenn ich den Begrüßungston zumindest leise machen könnte. Diese Möglichkeit hab ich auch in der Bedienungsanleitung nicht gefunden. Außerdem wäre es schön wenn ich an der Box selber die Titel überspringen könnte

Pros

Sound

Cons

Lauter Gingle beim ein und ausschalten

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS7807B kabelloser Lautsprecher

Date of Use 2023-05-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS7807B kabelloser Lautsprecher

Date of Use 2023-05-10

18/10/2024

België

België

Tot nu toe tevreden met TAS7807B Draadloze Speaker

Sinds een paar dagen in huis. Makkelijk aan te sluiten. Voor zover nu al aan te geven, een prima geluid. Zowel de hoge als lage tonen. Enige wat ik (nog) niet kan vinden, is hoe ik de afstelling/balans van hoge en lage tonen kan aanpassen?!?

Pros

prima geluid en makkelijk aan te sluiten

Cons

(nog) geen, maar nog maar net in huis

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker

Date of Use 2024-09-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker

Date of Use 2024-09-18

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Disclaimers

  1. The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.