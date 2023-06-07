Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Go loud! Big sound for every adventure.
Go with the tunes that get you going! You can take the big, bold sound of this waterproof speaker anywhere. Working out in the park or partying while you set up camp? With 24 hours play time and a carry strap, you're always good to go.
IP67 dust/water protection
Big sound
Built-in mic for calls
Up to 24 hours of music
From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! Two 70 mm woofers and two tweeters give you big, clear sound, and this speaker looks awesome too. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.
Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 24 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker, and the power bank function lets you charge connected devices without stopping the music.
From the trail to the beach to the pool—an IP67 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 20 m means you won't miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.
Awards
3.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hans32--
07/06/2023
Nederland
Super vol geluid voor de maat speaker!
Erg fijne speaker voor buiten en binnen. Goed geluid en stevige bas. Daarnaast erg stevig en kan tegen een stootje. Volledige dag aan gestaan dus met batterij zit het ook goed.
Pros
Goed geluid, batterij, mooi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2022-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2022-05-07
Olaf11
10/06/2023
Deutschland
Philips employee
Super Klang mit sattem Bass
[Employee of philipsglobal] Ich bin ja bislang ein Bose Fan gewesen, hab nun aber mal diese Alternative von Philips versucht. Ich bin zufrieden mit dem Klang wobei mir der satte Bass auch bei niedrigen Lautstärken zusagt. Was mir nicht gefällt, ist das laute Philips Gingle beim Ein und Ausschalten. Ich benutze meine Speaker gerne in Hotels am Abend und da wäre es schon wenn ich den Begrüßungston zumindest leise machen könnte. Diese Möglichkeit hab ich auch in der Bedienungsanleitung nicht gefunden. Außerdem wäre es schön wenn ich an der Box selber die Titel überspringen könnte
Pros
Sound
Cons
Lauter Gingle beim ein und ausschalten
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7807B kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2023-05-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7807B kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2023-05-10
PH-54
18/10/2024
België
Tot nu toe tevreden met TAS7807B Draadloze Speaker
Sinds een paar dagen in huis. Makkelijk aan te sluiten. Voor zover nu al aan te geven, een prima geluid. Zowel de hoge als lage tonen. Enige wat ik (nog) niet kan vinden, is hoe ik de afstelling/balans van hoge en lage tonen kan aanpassen?!?
Pros
prima geluid en makkelijk aan te sluiten
Cons
(nog) geen, maar nog maar net in huis
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2024-09-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7807B Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2024-09-18
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.