2 year warranty
TAT2100LB/00
Available in
Small buds. Comfort fit
Natural sound. Dynamic bass
4 mic technology
Pocket-sized charging case
SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if listening quietly.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.
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