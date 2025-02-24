  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

    True wireless headphones

      True wireless headphones

      TAT2520BK/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      Get your music on

      The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      True wireless headphones
      True wireless headphones

      Get your music on

      • Small buds. Great value
      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Pocket-sized charging case
      • Up to 20 hours of play time

      Always hear your music. Noise Cancelling

      Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines even if listening quietly.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. 2 AI mics pick up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear tips insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that helps diminish external noise. Plus, the stalks make these earbuds easy to insert and remove.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means that these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

      Multipoint connection and touch controls

      Touch controls on the earbud stalks keep things simple, and multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap.

      Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

      Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. They'll stay protected and keep charging when you're not using them, and mono mode means that you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

      No worries. Up to 20 hours of play time with the case

      You get 6 hours of play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case with noise cancelling off. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        107 dB (1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        8 mW

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10 m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16018 4
        Length
        30.00 cm
        Width
        16.00 cm
        Gross weight
        2.328 kg
        Net weight
        1.45 kg
        Tare weight
        0.878 kg
        Height
        20.00 cm

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        4 + 10  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        5.5 + 14  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        40 mAh
        Battery capacity (Case)
        350 mAh
        Battery weight (Total)
        8.7 g
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 16018 7
        Height
        11 cm
        Width
        9.5 cm
        Depth
        3.6 cm
        Gross weight
        0.086 kg
        Net weight
        0.061 kg
        Tare weight
        0.025 kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone eartip
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 AI mics

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        FF
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        2 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Cancelling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
        3.20 x 2.08 x 2.30 cm
        Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
        6.39 x 2.79 x 5.05 cm
        Total weight
        0.040 kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20622 9

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

