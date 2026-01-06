2 year warranty
TAV2000FB/00
Classic design, modern sound
FM digital tuning
Bluetooth® 5.4
User-replaceable battery
Come for the classic design, stay for the warm sound. This portable radio brings back the rounded design and tactile volume knob of 1950s radios, and adds a dash of warm, surprisingly powerful sound from its 2.5” full-range driver. It's the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.
Music, news, drama or sports? Whatever you love to listen to, this FM radio gives you crystal-clear reception thanks to its telescopic aerial. Digital tuning makes stations super-easy to find—plus you can store 20 presets and allocate your two favourites to the quick-access buttons marked "1" and "2" on the front of the radio.
This classic-looking radio does more than just radio. Bluetooth® 5.4 connectivity lets you stream podcasts, playlists and more from your smart device to the radio. You'll enjoy a stable connection with high-quality sound, even if your playlist is streaming from the phone you left in another room.
1.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Jopoilija
06/01/2026
Suomi
Verified buyer
Melko lelu
Ylihintanen keräilykappele jonka joka kuuluu hyvin mutta ääni aaltoilee bluetooth tilassa. antenni heikko poikkinapsahtava.
This review was made for Retro TAV2000FB Kannettava radio
This review was made for Retro TAV2000FB Kannettava radio
Simon59
12/11/2025
France
Son du reveil beacoup trop fort et non reglable
En mode reveil, le son de la radio ou du buzzer monte progressivement jusqu'au maximum du volume. C est beaucoup trop fort. Cela reveille toute la maison. Le volume ne se règle pas malheureusement. Le reveil est donc inutilisable. Impossible de baisser le son ensuite il faut eteindre le reveil pour que cela s'arrete.
This review was made for Retro TAV2000FB Radio portable
This review was made for Retro TAV2000FB Radio portable
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