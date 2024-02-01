GET EARLY ACCESS to our Black Friday Sale Sign up now
      Shaver 5000X series Wet and dry electric shaver

      X5004/00

      Clean shave. Extra skin protection*

      Minimise skin irritation to look and feel your best every day. Philips 5000X series with SkinEase technology is made to give you a clean shave with extra skin protection. Laboratory tested on sensitive skin.

      Clean shave. Extra skin protection*

      With Skin Protect technology

      • 360° Flexing Head
      • SkinGlide Protective Coating
      • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
      • 27 PowerCut blades, 56,000 cutting actions/minute
      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Whichever way you prefer to shave, the shaver works with your needs. Make it comfortable and dry, or refreshing and wet. Shave with gel or foam, or under the shower.

      Flips open for easy cleaning

      Flips open for easy cleaning

      You can easily clean the shaver. Just press the One-Touch button to open the shaver head, rinse it and go.

      Glides smoothly for less irritation

      Glides smoothly for less irritation

      Shave with comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating with 100,000 micro-beads per square centimetre improves gliding by 20%** to minimise skin irritation.

      Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

      Keeps optimal skin contact even in difficult areas

      The fully flexible shaving head turns 360 degrees to give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas and catch hairs, avoiding excessive pressure peaks to minimise irritation.

      Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

      Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

      Our shaver's blades are made from surgical-grade European steel that resists corrosion and protects the blades from impurities. Hypoallergenic steel is skin friendly.

      Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

      Shave confidently with ergonomic anti-slip grip

      Take control of your shave. The rounded grip pattern is specially designed so you can hold the shaver in any position without slipping, even under the shower.

      Travel with peace of mind

      Travel with peace of mind

      Ensure that your shaver doesn't run out of battery unexpectedly. Press and hold the on/off LED button for 3 seconds to lock the shaver for travel, so it can't accidentally turn on and drain the battery.

      1 hour charge for 50 minutes of shaving, 5 min quick charge

      1 hour charge for 50 minutes of shaving, 5 min quick charge

      Get 50 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge, or plug in for instant continuous power. In a hurry? Just 5 minutes of charging gives you enough power for one full shave.

      USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

      USB-A charging, adapter not included. Plastic-free pack.

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. This packaging is recyclable and comes without any plastic parts. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put on the market. Should you need an adapter, please contact us via Consumer Care Centre: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Travel and storage
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Maximum power consumption
        4.5  W
        Input voltage
        5 V

      • Design

        Colour
        Blue
        Handle
        Ergonomic standing grip
        Shaving heads
        Rounded

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • PowerCut
        • 27 blades, 56.000 cuts/minute

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)

      • SkinEase Technology

        Counter Following
        360° Flexing head
        Skin Protection
        • SkinGlide Protective Coating
        • Anti-corrosion Shaving System

      • compared to the Philips S3000 series
      • * compared to coating without beads
