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My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected

If your Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected, there might be a simple solution. Read the steps below to learn how to solve this issue yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9270/91R1 , NA229/09 , NA342/09 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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