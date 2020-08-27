You can use any ovenproof dish or mould in the Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cases or moulds to bake cupcakes, muffins or small gratins.

Note:

The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure the airflow can pass around it.

Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food will be heated. Always place the baking dish in the basket.