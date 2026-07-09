My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell

Another reason for your hair styler to produce a burning smell might be that it is dirty. If any dust particles or residue have accumulated on your straightener or hair dryer, they might burn due to the high temperature of the device and start to smell.

To solve this issue, clean your styling device properly before each use. For specific instructions on how to clean your Philips Hair Styler, please refer to your user manual.

If the advice above does not solve your issue, please contact us for further support.