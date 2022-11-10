Search terms
Men’s shaving & grooming ・ Women’s beauty・ Sonicare toothbrushes & airfloss・ Light therapy / wake up lights
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you informed us of the defect during the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment).
If you offer your product for service in United Kingdom but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the applicable sale or purchase agreement applies.
This warranty does not affect your statutory rights.
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you have lost your proof-of-purchase, the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required. Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the product with a new or refurbished product of similar functionality. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you have lost your proof-of-purchase, the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required.
Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the product with a new or refurbished product of similar functionality. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
The warranty does not cover indirect or consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of time, loss of data or loss of income), nor compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates or saving or restoring data.
Philips does not warrant uninterrupted or error-free operation of products, including but not limited to, interoperability with all current and/or future versions of software or hardware.
The warranty excludes, or does not apply if:
- The proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.
- The model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- The product was purchased as faulty stock.
Repairs or product modifications have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons.
- The defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose.
- The defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.
- The defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories (including software) other than those recommended in the user manual.
- The unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly status that the product may be rinsed).
Normal wear and tear, or replacement of by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges).
- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.
- The product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).
-The product is defective due to wear of parts, which are consumable parts by their nature.
-The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, approved and/or authroised for the country, in which you use the product, which might occur in instances where the product has been purchased in another country other than that of its intended use.
- Non-electrical parts are not covered under warranty.
The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact centre via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries you can contact the nearest authorized service centre directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.
To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
- The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
- The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and
- The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product.
All data stored in connected products may be lost or deleted during service and should therefore be properly backup by the customers beforehand. Philips will not be responsible for any such loss.
Warranty period
The warranty period in the United Kingdom for the product categories mentioned in the
heading of this document is 24 months, except where stated otherwise within the user manual.
