It could simply be down to age – if you’re in your late teens or early twenties, it could just be a case of waiting until you’ve matured a bit. It might be down to low levels of testosterone or dihydrotestosterone. Or it could be down to genetics – other men in your family might have also looked into how to fix patchy beard hair.

If you have small, round, coin-sized patches it could be alopecia areata, which can be caused by inflammation.1 Temporary hair loss in general can be down to stress, weight loss, illness, iron deficiency, or cancer treatment. It’s usually nothing to worry about, but make an appointment with your GP if you experience sudden hair loss, lose clumps of hair, develop bald patches, have burning or itching, or if you’re concerned about your hair loss for any other reason.2