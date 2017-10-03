Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
It could simply be down to age – if you’re in your late teens or early twenties, it could just be a case of waiting until you’ve matured a bit. It might be down to low levels of testosterone or dihydrotestosterone. Or it could be down to genetics – other men in your family might have also looked into how to fix patchy beard hair.
If you have small, round, coin-sized patches it could be alopecia areata, which can be caused by inflammation.1 Temporary hair loss in general can be down to stress, weight loss, illness, iron deficiency, or cancer treatment. It’s usually nothing to worry about, but make an appointment with your GP if you experience sudden hair loss, lose clumps of hair, develop bald patches, have burning or itching, or if you’re concerned about your hair loss for any other reason.2
QP2530/25
Want to know how to make your beard look thicker? The first step is to simply leave it to grow. Patches can grow out or get covered by the rest of your beard, so with some patience (and three months of sticking with it) you might see improvements. Even if patches remain, proper grooming can make a massive difference. Follow essential beard care tips, like using beard shampoo and oil daily, to help your facial hair grow healthily.
You can even eat your way to thicker growth. Wait, what? Yep, you can learn how to make beards look fuller through diet. Iron deficiency is a well-known cause of hair loss, so eat foods high in iron like red meat, seafood, and dark leafy vegetables like spinach. Amongst others, zinc, Vitamin A and Vitamin D deficiencies are also linked to hair loss, so eating good food that contains vitamins and minerals can help to supplement healthy hair growth.3
With these tips on how to style patchy beard hair and care for it, you can find a facial hair look that works for you.
1 British Association of Dermatologists: Alopecia Areata Leaflet
2 NHS: Hair Loss
3 NCBI: Diet and hair loss: effects of nutrient deficiency and supplement use
You are about to visit a Philips global content page