Professional IPL hair removal treatments have existed for 25 years and research hasn’t shown the appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues, in fact no serious side effects or damage from long-term use have been reported. Philips Lumea was developed in conjunction with leading dermatologists and tested with over 2000 women. Lumea IPL technology is derived from the technology used in professional salons but adapted to fulfil all the safety regulations for home-use appliances. As with any skincare product, it is important to use the appliance in accordance with the user manual. Lumea’s safety system ensures that light flashing is only possible if the attachment is in full contact with the skin. The integrated UV filter ensures that the light only affects the hair and not the skin. If your skin is too dark, the skin colour sensor prevents the emission of flashes. We recommend to use Lumea in a well-lit room, to reduce the perceived brightness of the flash. Side effects and complications, while possible, are very unlikely as long as you use Lumea according to the instructions and precautions included in the user manual.