*Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
**Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 27 out of 55 women reached 92% or higher results
Intense Pulsed Light uses warm gentle light to put hair to sleep. IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) uses warm gentle pulses of light to put the hair to sleep, preventing it from growing back for up to six months*. With Lumea, women typically see a 92% hair reduction after just three treatments**.
Philips - the number one brand in IPL in Europe
Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Aug '17, per IPL category
Feel smoother. Our most powerful IPL hair removal device yet, Philips Lumea Prestige offers easy, at home IPL. Specifically designed for the body’s curves, its 3 intelligent attachments fit and adapt to treat each specific body part.
Philips Lumea Prestige also has a premium pouch.
Facial skin is more sensitive and more exposed to the sun on a regular basis. Most Lumea models include a special facial attachment with a UV filter that prevents skin damage (SC1996, SC1997, SC1999, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959). By checking your skin type, you can choose the specific setting that will ensure effective yet gentle treatment on your face. As the area around your eyes is very sensitive, we recommend to use Lumea only below the cheekbones in order to avoid the risk of eye damage. To achieve optimal results on the cheeks, upper lip and chin, stand in front of a mirror to get a good view of the area to be treated and the 'ready to flash' light.
(Please note: Lumea Advanced SC1991, SC1992, SC1993, SC1995 cannot be used on face).
Professional IPL hair removal treatments have existed for 25 years and research hasn’t shown the appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues, in fact no serious side effects or damage from long-term use have been reported. Philips Lumea was developed in conjunction with leading dermatologists and tested with over 2000 women. Lumea IPL technology is derived from the technology used in professional salons but adapted to fulfil all the safety regulations for home-use appliances. As with any skincare product, it is important to use the appliance in accordance with the user manual.
Lumea’s safety system ensures that light flashing is only possible if the attachment is in full contact with the skin. The integrated UV filter ensures that the light only affects the hair and not the skin. If your skin is too dark, the skin colour sensor prevents the emission of flashes. We recommend that you use Lumea in a well-lit room, to reduce the perceived brightness of the flash. Side effects and complications, while possible, are very unlikely as long as you use Lumea according to the instructions and precautions included in the user manual.
Philips Lumea has been developed with your safety in mind and it does not hurt your eyes. The safety system prevents flashing when the device is not fully in contact with the skin. Be sure to make good skin contact to avoid unnecessary scattered light and never use Lumea in the area around your eyes or for treating your eyebrows. It is not necessary to wear goggles during use. Use Lumea in a well-lit room so that the light is less glaring to your eyes. A well lit room reduces the perceived brightness of the flash.
Lumea is safe and gentle enough to treat the entire bikini area, so if you want a Brazilian or a Hollywood (just a strip of hair or no hair at all) go right ahead. To prevent discomfort we advise you to use a lower setting for darker and pigmented areas. For sensitive areas of the pubic area you can use a lower setting based on your comfort level. The reason for the lower setting is that these areas are more sensitive to IPL / feel less comfortable if you are using IPL. Never use Lumea on the inner labia, vagina or anus.
No. Philips Lumea has never been tested on pregnant or breast-feeding women and should therefore not be used in these cases. Philips worked with leading dermatologists to develop Lumea and they have advised not to use Lumea, or any other light-based hair removal method, during pregnancy or breast-feeding to avoid any side effects.
No, do not use Philips Lumea directly on or close to big moles or freckles. If there is a mole in the area you want to treat try to flash around it, because the energy of the light will be absorbed by the pigment of the mole. Treating a mole or freckle directly can cause discomfort or even result in a burn.
No, IPL is not health intrusive. Professional IPL has been around for the last 25 years and research hasn’t shown the appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues.
Yes. Philips Lumea can be used throughout the year, including in the summer months. There are, however, precautions to be taken before and after tanning. With tanning we mean sunbathing; it is okay to have some sunlight on your skin from being outside.
Tanning before using Philips Lumea:
* Wait at least 48 hours after tanning before you use Philips Lumea.
* Do not use Philips Lumea if you have sunburned skin and for as long as the sunburn persists.
* Be aware that all types of tanning darken the skin.
* Always check the recommended skin-hair colour table and adapt the light intensity to a lower setting if appropriate to avoid skin reactions and side effects.
Tanning after using Philips Lumea:
* Your skin will be more sensitive directly after the treatment.
* Wait at least 24 hours or until all redness has disappeared before you expose treated areas to the sun.
* Cover treated areas when you go out into the sun or use a sunblock (*50 SPF) in the 48 hours after treatment.
In extensive Lumea research, no women rated the experience as painful, providing that correct settings were used according to skin tone and hair colour. In the tests, some women did describe 'a warm sensation‘, 'prickling' or 'itching' which in most cases disappeared within a few minutes up to one hour. To get accustomed to Philips Lumea, we recommended that you try test flashes near the area you are intending to treat, using the lowest recommended light setting. Once you are comfortable with this, you can increase the light setting, step-by-step if necessary, but it should never become painful.
Pain can occasionally be experienced during or after treatment:
* If you have used Lumea on unshaved skin
* If you use Lumea at a light intensity that is too high for your skin colour
* If you flash the same area repeatedly
* If you use Lumea on open wounds, inflammations, infections, tattoos, burns, etc.
If you use your Lumea according to instructions, you should not experience any serious side effects.
However, these minor skin reactions may be experienced:
* Redness: The appearance of slight to moderate redness immediately after the treatment is both harmless and normal and will disappear quickly.
* Warmth: You may feel warmth, itching and a burning or tingling sensation during the treatment. Again, this is normal and you will find that the sensation disappears immediately after treatment.
Please read the user manual - especially the contraindication list - carefully and follow the instructions at all times. If any other side effects appear, please consult a doctor.
Never use IPL if you suffer from any of the diseases listed below:
-If you have a skin disease such as active skin cancer, you have a history of skin cancer or any other localised cancer in the areas to be treated.
-If you have a history of vascular disorder, such as the presence of varicose veins or vascular ectasia in the areas to be treated.
-If your skin is sensitive to light and easily develops a rash or an allergic reaction.
-If you have infections, eczema, burns, inflammation of hair follicles, open lacerations, abrasions, herpes simplex, wounds or lesions and haematomas in the areas to be treated.
-If you have diabetes, lupus erythematodes, porphyria or congestive heart disease.
Never use the device on the following areas:
-On warts, tattoos or permanent make-up. This can result in a burn and a change in skin colour.
Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you are not sure whether you can use the device, we advise you to consult a doctor.
Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) reduces the re-growth of hair by applying pulses of light to the hair follicle beneath the skin. The pulses of light are absorbed by the hair’s melanin (colour pigment), so effectiveness depends on the level of melanin in the hair. (Blond, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, so IPL treatment will never work on these hair colours. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL).
Furthermore, IPL requires a low level of melanin in the skin so that the skin will not attract the light. Dark and very dark skin tones are more prone to absorb the light, which can cause skin damage such as burns, blisters or discolouring. You can assess your skin tone in the skin tone/hair colour chart in the user manual and online. (Please note: Lumea models SC2004, SC2005, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954 BRI956, BRI959 are suitable for dark skin tones, none of the Lumea models are suitable for very dark skin tones).
Philips Lumea comes with a skin tone sensor on models BRI860, BRI861, BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959, SC1981-SC1985, SC1996, SC1997, SC1999; this sensor ensures that a pulse will be emitted only on suitable skin tones.
Lumea Prestige
BRI954/00 Rose Gold
Philips shop price£475.00*
IPL - Hair removal device
Lumea Prestige
BRI953/00 Silver
Philips shop price£475.00*
IPL - Hair removal device
Lumea Advanced
BRI923/00
Philips shop price£350.00*
IPL - Hair removal device
Lumea Advanced
BRI921/00
Philips shop price£300.00*
IPL - Hair removal device
Description
Hair reduction
Energy settings
Suitability for skin types
SmartSkin sensor
Attachments
Speed for 2 lower legs
Ease of use
Accessories
** Measured on legs, 27 out of 55 women reached 92% or higher results.
*** Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% higher results.