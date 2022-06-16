Bring every song and film to life in rich, room-filling sound. You can connect this sleek wireless Fidelio speaker to others for a seamless multi-room experience. Or connect to a Philips TV or soundbar for immersive home cinema.
Feel the full power of every dramatic moment, every climactic action scene, every beat. This Fidelio subwoofer gives you beautifully controlled bass, bringing effects alive and enriching quieter scenes and music. Prepare to be moved.
Immerse in sublime surround sound, right out of the box. This Fidelio soundbar lets sound flow above and around you for a thrilling experience. Plus you can connect to other Fidelio components to build your perfect home-theater sound.
