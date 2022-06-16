Search terms

1
0

    Home Sound

    Philips wireless home system

    Home sound made easy

    NEW

    Fidelio FS1 wireless speaker

    Crafted for all-round sound

    Bring every song and film to life in rich, room-filling sound. You can connect this sleek wireless Fidelio speaker to others for a seamless multi-room experience. Or connect to a Philips TV or soundbar for immersive home cinema.

    View FS1 wireless speaker

    NEW

    Fidelio FW1 wireless subwoofer

    Crafted to go deeper

    Feel the full power of every dramatic moment, every climactic action scene, every beat. This Fidelio subwoofer gives you beautifully controlled bass, bringing effects alive and enriching quieter scenes and music. Prepare to be moved.

    View FW1 subwoofer

    NEW

    Fidelio FB1 soundbar 7.1.2. Integrated subwoofer. 

    Crafted for movie lovers

    Immerse in sublime surround sound, right out of the box. This Fidelio soundbar lets sound flow above and around you for a thrilling experience. Plus you can connect to other Fidelio components to build your perfect home-theater sound.

    View FB1 soundbar
    Philips soundbar and wireless speaker icons

    Start with a soundbar or wireless speakers

     

    A soundbar's a great choice if movies are mainly your thing, adding detail, drama, and depth to whatever you watch.

    Wi-fi speakers turn things up a notch, working with your TV's sound to deliver better separation, crystal clear dialogue, and an expansive soundstage.

    Philips satellite speaker icon

    Add satellite speakers

     

    Place a pair of speakers behind your couch and enjoy real surround sound that puts you in the centre of the action. While Ambilight-responsive LEDs create a full-room lightshow.

    Philips subwoofer icon

    Add a subwoofer

     

    From bombastic battle scenes to subtle shifts in tension, a subwoofer makes sure you feel it all.

    Synchronized home icon

    Expand to more rooms

     

    Get your whole home partying in sync. Or keep up with the on-screen action in the living room as you fix yourself a quick cup of tea.

    DTS Play-Fi enabling high fidelity over Wi-Fi

    Hi-Fi over Wi-Fi


    With DTS Play-Fi, listen to films and music in any room, in high resolution - up to 24-bit/192kHz - and perfect sync. No wires. No fuss.

    Philips home sound offers high connectivity with your favourite apps

    Ready to connect


    Supports all your favourite smart assistants and streaming services. So, to fire up your latest playlist, crank up the volume, or check what's playing, just ask.

    Dolby Atmos technology in use

    Each sound where it should be


    Dolby Atmos technology places each detail precisely in the space around and above you. Making your movies, games, and music feel more real - and more immersive.

    Ambilight-responsive LEDs sync feature

    Spread the light


    Ambilight-responsive LEDs sync to your Ambilight TV and move with your music - filling your room with the drama of whatever you watch or listen to.

    Philips Fidelio home sound products

    Pleasing ears, turning heads.

     

    European design. A warm, natural sound signature. And premium materials. No wonder Fidelio home sound has captivated critics. What will you make of it?

    Philips Sound App in use

    You're in control

     

    Connect and configure your sound products with the Philips Sound App. Stream from any source to rooms and zones around your home - and control it all with just a tap.

    Build your home sound system

    Fidelio sound

    Philips sound

    Ambilight TV

    Discover home sound with videos

    Philips Fidelio FB1 Soundbar feature video

    Fidelio FB1 Soundbar

    Philips Fidelio FW1 Subwoofer feature video

    Fidelio FW1 Subwoofer

    Philips Fidelio FS1 Speaker feature video

    Fidelio FS1 Speaker

    Discover more

