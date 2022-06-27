Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Tabletop stand
- 2 x AAA Batteries
The one to watch
This is the smart choice. Watch everything you love in superb 4K. Game as fast and furiously as you like. Easily connect a soundbar and speakers to enjoy more of your music. Plus, you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits
4K UHD LED Android TV
With Philips Ambilight, the brilliant experience of watching a Philips TV gets even bigger! LED lights around the edge of the TV glow and change colour in perfect sync with the colours of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Looking for a TV that fits into your life? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, while the angled stand leaves plenty of room for a soundbar. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.
Your Philips TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make those jumps and U-turns or drift perfectly through a corner. HDMI 2.1, VRR and Freesync are supported. Ambilight gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
