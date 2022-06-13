Search terms

    The One

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    55PUS8807/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    The one to watch
      -{discount-value}
      G here
      for more information, download here (PDF 202.0KB)

      The One 4K UHD LED Android TV

      55PUS8807/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      The one to watch

      This is the smart choice. Watch everything you love in superb 4K. Game as fast and furiously as you like. Easily connect a soundbar and speakers to enjoy more of your music. Plus, you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other.

      The One 4K UHD LED Android TV

      The one to watch

      This is the smart choice. Watch everything you love in superb 4K. Game as fast and furiously as you like. Easily connect a soundbar and speakers to enjoy more of your music. Plus, you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

      The one to watch

      This is the smart choice. Watch everything you love in superb 4K. Game as fast and furiously as you like. Easily connect a soundbar and speakers to enjoy more of your music. Plus, you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

      The One 4K UHD LED Android TV

      The one to watch

      This is the smart choice. Watch everything you love in superb 4K. Game as fast and furiously as you like. Easily connect a soundbar and speakers to enjoy more of your music. Plus, you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

        The One

        The One

        4K UHD LED Android TV

        Total:

        The one to watch

        4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

        • 3 sided Ambilight TV
        • Major HDR formats supported
        • P5 picture engine-120 Hz
        • 139 cm (55") Android TV
        The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        With Philips Ambilight, the brilliant experience of watching a Philips TV gets even bigger! LED lights around the edge of the TV glow and change colour in perfect sync with the colours of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

        The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.

        Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

        Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Slim TV. Packed for the future.

        Slim TV. Packed for the future.

        Looking for a TV that fits into your life? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, while the angled stand leaves plenty of room for a soundbar. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

        The one for gamers. 120 Hz, ultra-low latency on any console.

        The one for gamers. 120 Hz, ultra-low latency on any console.

        Your Philips TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make those jumps and U-turns or drift perfectly through a corner. HDMI 2.1, VRR and Freesync are supported. Ambilight gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

        The one that's simply smart. Android TV.

        The one that's simply smart. Android TV.

        Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

        Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • AmbiWakeup
          • AmbiSleep
          • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
            Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          • Ambilight Aurora
          • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          120  Hz
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+
          • Micro Dimming Pro
          • Film-maker mode
          • Natural Motion
          • Wide Colour Gamut 90% DCI/P3
          • CalMAN Ready

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 supported
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
          Computer inputs on HDMI 3/4
          • HDMI 2.0 supported
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
          Video inputs on HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 supported
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
          Video inputs on HDMI 3/4
          • HDMI 2.0 supported
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 11 (R)
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • Netflix
          • BBC iPlayer
          • Spotify
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • Disney+
          • Fitness App
          • Apple TV
          • YouTube Music

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Remote Control
          with Voice
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • A.I. EQ
          • DTS Play-Fi
          • Mimi Sound Personalisation
          • Room Calibration

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connections
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          HDMI ARC
          Yes for all ports
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          • FreeSync Premium
          • VRR on HDMI 1/2
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          • Satellite Connector
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • AV1
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          • FLAC
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Light silver bezel
          Stand design
          Light silver central stand

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1360.0  mm
          Box height
          840.0  mm
          Box depth
          160.0  mm
          Set Width
          1231.2  mm
          Set Height
          718.3  mm
          Set Depth
          79.7  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1231.2  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          787.8  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          262.6  mm
          Stand width
          329.7  mm
          Stand height
          70.0  mm
          Stand depth
          262.6  mm
          Product weight
          15.5  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          17.9  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          21.6  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          200 x 300 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop stand
          • 2 x AAA Batteries

        • EU Energy card

          Energy class for SDR
          G
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD
          EPREL registration numbers
          1163415
          On mode power demand for HDR
          138  kWh/1000h
          On mode power demand for SDR
          82  kWh/1000h

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

