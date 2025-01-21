Search terms
TCO is the leading global sustainability certification for IT products, setting high standards for environmental and social responsibility across the entire product lifecycle. It’s not just a label—it’s a commitment to creating a better, greener world through smarter product choices.
TCO Certified Philips Monitors are designed for those who value innovation and care about their environmental impact. Choosing TCO Certified Philips Monitors means you’re contributing to a future built on responsible practices—without compromising on quality or performance.
Philips Monitors offers a range of TCO Certified models that provide eco-friendly design, cutting-edge technology, and long-term reliability. These products not only meet high standards for sustainability but are built to deliver superior performance for professionals and environmentally conscious users.
All Philips monitor lines with TCO Certified, generation 10 include a 5-year warranty, reflecting our confidence in their quality and reliability. This warranty period supports a more sustainable future through responsible design and manufacturing, promoting long-lasting products that contribute to reducing waste and environmental impact. The first models with TCO Certified, generation 10 and the 5-year warranty will be available as of February, 2025.
At Philips Monitors, we believe in creating solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet. With TCO Certified monitors, you’re choosing products that combine cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices. Together, we shape a future that’s brighter for everyone.
At Philips, we are committed to offering high quality products designed to last. As part of this commitment, we provide a comprehensive warranty to ensure peace of mind for our customers.
Included product manufacturing warranty:
All Philips monitor lines with TCO Certified, generation 10 come with a standard 5-year warranty that covers defects in materials or workmanship. This warranty does not cover damages resulting from misuse or accidents.
Warranty exclusions outlined in the Philips support page under warranty information apply, without distinction between commercial or non-commercial end-customers.
Software updates for all Philips products with TCO Certified, generation 10:
We provide free-of-charge security updates, corrective updates and functionality updates to the operating system for at least 5 years from the later date of when the product was sold by Philips or when it was last manufactured.
*The 5-year warranty applies solely to TCO Certified, generation 10 monitors.
**This statement is valid only for European countries, excluding Russia, Belarus, and/or any others where sales are not active.
Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.
We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.
