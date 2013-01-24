Go with the sounds you love. Our noise cancelling headphones let you turn off the world and focus on the music—or get lost in the silence. You can block outside noise, or let some in and stay aware of what’s going on around you.
When it’s all about focus, our Noise Cancelling Pro range delivers. Mics in the headphones work in tandem with memory foam ear-cup cushions or Cloud Foam™ ear tips to filter out external noise. From home office to office to gym. Whether you’re working or working out—you’ll get things done.
Enjoy a quieter world with our entry-level range of Noise Cancelling headphones. A microphone picks up environmental sounds, and the headphones respond by lowering the level of noise you hear. The result? You’ll hear more of your podcasts or playlists, and less of the people around you.
