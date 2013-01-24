Home
    Noise cancelling
      Philips noise cancelling headphones

      Noise cancelling headphones

      Your music, your silence

       

      Go with the sounds you love. Our noise cancelling headphones let you turn off the world and focus on the music—or get lost in the silence. You can block outside noise, or let some in and stay aware of what’s going on around you.
      Our favourites

      Philips Fidelio L3 noise cancelling headphones

      Fidelio L3 over-ear wireless headphones

      Get inside the music

       

      • Philips Fidelio. Crafted for listening
      • Immerse in your music. Noise Cancelling Pro+
      • Natural, balanced sound
      • Leather/metal premium finish
      Philips T8505 noise cancelling true wireless headphones

      T8505 in-ear true wireless earbuds

      Love the sound. Love the look.

       

      • Eye-catching geometric design
      • No distractions. Noise Cancelling Pro
      • Detailed sound. Rich, powerful bass
      • Charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time
      Philips noise cancelling headphones

      Noise Cancelling Pro+

      Premium design. Perfect silence.


      No matter where you are, our Noise Cancelling Pro+ headphones create the perfect space to listen. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and our most advanced algorithm to block unwanted sounds. Luxurious, noise-dampening materials add to your sense of immersion. It’s our ultimate listening experience.
      NC Pro noise cancelling headphones

      Noise Cancelling Pro headphones 

      Focus on music. Or silence.

       

      When it’s all about focus, our Noise Cancelling Pro range delivers. Mics in the headphones work in tandem with memory foam ear-cup cushions or Cloud Foam™ ear tips to filter out external noise. From home office to office to gym. Whether you’re working or working out—you’ll get things done.
      noise cancelling headphones

      Noise cancelling headphones

      Simply quieter

       

      Enjoy a quieter world with our entry-level range of Noise Cancelling headphones. A microphone picks up environmental sounds, and the headphones respond by lowering the level of noise you hear. The result? You’ll hear more of your podcasts or playlists, and less of the people around you.
      Awareness mode. Adaptive Noise Cancelling.

      Awareness icon
      Hear what’s going on with Awareness mode
      Whether you’re listening for announcements, walking the dog, or ordering a coffee—be there. Activate Awareness Mode via your headphones or the Philips Headphones app, and the music will gently fade while the sounds of the world come back in.
      Adaptive Noise Cancellation Icon
      Go anywhere with Adaptive Noise Cancelling
      Go where you want, listen how you like. Trigger Adaptive Noise Cancelling on the Philips Headphones app—the app automatically senses what you’re doing and adjusts environmental sound levels accordingly. You’ll always hear your music.

      More from Philips TV & Sound

      Philips Fidelio

      Fidelio

      Immerse in natural sound
      Philips wireless speakers

      Wireless speakers

      Your music. Loud and free.
      Philips soundbars

      Soundbars

      For every thrilling moment
