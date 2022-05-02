Search terms
The EISA judges said: "Also known by its maker Philips as ‘The One’, this 55" LED-lit LCD TV rises to the challenge of bringing all-round movie, TV, and gaming entertainment to your living room, without breaking the bank."
The P5 picture engine perfects each frame. For fizzing colours, bursting contrast and detail, and motion that’s slick as chips – whatever the source.
Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, and 6,500 other Play Store apps – all at your fingertips. Stuck for where to start? Just ask Google.
Say goodbye to lag and stutter. The One moves, steers, and jumps, right when you do. While Ambilight unlocks a whole new gaming dimension.
*Swivel stand is only available in sizes below 60 inch. *Philips TVs have been recognized by third-party experts for its top picture quality and design. For reference, see our awards on this page.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*Swivel stand is only available in sizes below 60 inch.
*Philips TVs have been recognized by third-party experts for its top picture quality and design. For reference, see our awards on this page.
