      2022 Philips The one TVs with Ambilight
      The one to watch

      that has it all

      Philips the one 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV - PUS8807


      The search is over 


      You’ve found it: the TV with everything. Eye-popping Ambilight, Dolby Atmos, bags of smarts, next-gen gaming. Meet The One with the most, yet.  

      the one awards

      Best Family TV
      The One (55PUS8807) wins prestigious EISA Award "Best Family TV" 2022-2023


      The EISA judges said: "Also known by its maker Philips as ‘The One’, this 55" LED-lit LCD TV rises to the challenge of bringing all-round movie, TV, and gaming entertainment to your living room, without breaking the bank."

      Performance Series TV that's part TV, picture quality
      Looks to thrill

      The P5 picture engine perfects each frame. For fizzing colours, bursting contrast and detail, and motion that’s slick as chips – whatever the source.

      Performance Series TV with all the smarts
      Philips OLED Android Smart TV

      Content on command

      Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, and 6,500 other Play Store apps – all at your fingertips. Stuck for where to start? Just ask Google.

      Performance Series TV that's part TV, part gaming machine
      Ready to play

      Say goodbye to lag and stutter. The One moves, steers, and jumps, right when you do. While Ambilight unlocks a whole new gaming dimension.

      Compact or epic? Choose your size.


      *Swivel stand is only available in sizes below 60 inch.

      *Philips TVs have been recognized by third-party experts for its top picture quality and design. For reference, see our awards on this page.
      *Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

      Home sound made easy

      Home Sound Made Easy


       Soundbars, subwoofers, speakers. Connect devices around your home wirelessly and in seconds with DTS Play-Fi. Then control them all from your phone. 

