How do I connect my devices to the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app?

The Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is compatible with Apple iPhones operating iOS 13 or later, and Android phones running Android 5 or later.



Connecting your device with the Baby Monitor+ app

When you set up your device with the Baby Monitor+ app, the app will ask you to connect to a Wi-Fi network. If your Wi-Fi password contains a space, the app will show a warning message.



This message reminds you that you used a space in the Wi-Fi password. When this is correct, click on next, and you can proceed with connecting your device.

