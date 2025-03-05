2 year warranty
Yes. You can feed your baby thick food using Natural Response teat number 6. Teat number 6 is specially created for thicker liquids such as anti-regurgitation (AR) formula milk, milk mixed with cereals, baby rice, baby food/milk mixtures and soups.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD657/12 , SCY900/01 , SCY933/01 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I know when to change my Natural Response teat?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?