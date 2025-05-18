2 year warranty
Milk typically flows effortlessly in the original Natural teat, Anti-colic teat or a traditional bottle. Therefore, a higher teat flow rate is recommended when switching to the Natural Response teat.
Allow your baby to become familiar with the new teat. Observe your little one's cues to check if the teat needs to be changed. The table below provides Natural Response teat flow recommendations on where to begin. Watch the video below to learn more about baby cues while feeding.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/61, SCY903/21, SCY903/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?