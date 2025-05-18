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How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?

Milk typically flows effortlessly in the original Natural teat, Anti-colic teat or a traditional bottle. Therefore, a higher teat flow rate is recommended when switching to the Natural Response teat.

Allow your baby to become familiar with the new teat. Observe your little one's cues to check if the teat needs to be changed. The table below provides Natural Response teat flow recommendations on where to begin. Watch the video below to learn more about baby cues while feeding.

How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/61, SCY903/21, SCY903/11. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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