2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY903/01, SCY933/01, SCY906/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Is this product recyclable?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How does the Natural Response teat make switching from breastfeeding easier?
What are the benefits of the new Natural Response teat?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How is the Natural Response teat different from the original Natural teat?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?