2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD838/12, SCD838/13, SCD837/10. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
How does the Natural Response teat make switching from breastfeeding easier?
What are the benefits of the new Natural Response teat?
How is the Natural Response teat different from the original Natural teat?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?