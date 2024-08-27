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What should I do before I dispose of my Baby Monitor?

Perform a factory reset before you dispose of your Baby Monitor to delete and thereby protect your personal data.

We recommend disconnecting the Baby Unit from the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app by selecting the "Disconnect Baby Monitor" option in the Baby Unit settings of the App.

To perform a factory reset, ensure that the Baby Unit is turned on. Then, long-press the On/Off button on the Baby Unit for 10 seconds until the LED signal flashes. The factory reset is complete.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD971/26 , SCD921/26 , SCD923/26 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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