Philips Support What should I do before I dispose of my Baby Monitor?

Perform a factory reset before you dispose of your Baby Monitor to delete and thereby protect your personal data.



We recommend disconnecting the Baby Unit from the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app by selecting the "Disconnect Baby Monitor" option in the Baby Unit settings of the App.



To perform a factory reset, ensure that the Baby Unit is turned on. Then, long-press the On/Off button on the Baby Unit for 10 seconds until the LED signal flashes. The factory reset is complete.