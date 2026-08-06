Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Explore now
In stock at Philips (5)
6000 series
In stock at Philips
Price
£ 0.00
Rating
Colour
Black (2)
Blue (1)
White (4)
Included brush heads
1 (3)
3 (1)
Add-ons
Additional Brush Heads (3)
Sonicare Series 6100Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Sonicare Series 6100Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Sonicare Series 6500Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?