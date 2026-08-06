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Electric toothbrushes

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Electric toothbrushes (5)

In stock at Philips (5)

1 - 5 of 5 results
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In stock at Philips (5)

6000 series

In stock at Philips

  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100

Sonicare Series 6100
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7400/01
HX740A
  • 10 x more plaque removal*
  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 2 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100
  • Sonicare Series 6100

Sonicare Series 6100
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7400/02
HX740A
  • 10 x more plaque removal*
  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 2 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500

Sonicare Series 6500
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7410/02
HX741A
  • 10 x more plaque removal*
  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500

Sonicare Series 6500
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7411/02
HX741B
  • 10 x more plaque removal*
  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500

Sonicare Series 6500
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7419/01
HX741A
  • 10 x more plaque removal*
  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
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