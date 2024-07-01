Personalise your clean with 9 brushing settings

Designed for sensitive teeth and gums, the Philips Sonicare Series 6500 electric toothbrush allows you to choose between 3 brushing modes, ensuring a clean that's right for you. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. White mode works a bit harder to remove surface stains and polish your teeth for a whiter smile. For a personalised clean, you can combine any mode with one of 3 intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's right for you.