Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.
|
Protective shave
Protective shave
Philips shop price£170.00*
S5530/06
|
Unbeatably close shave
Unbeatably close shave
Philips shop price£300.00*
S9211/12
|
Sensitive shave
Sensitive shave
Philips shop price£270.00*
S7370/12
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
SH50/50
HQ110/02
SH575/50