    S5530/06

    Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

    S5530/06

    Turbo mode icon
    Turbo+ mode
    5-direction shaver heads icon
    Multiprecision blade system
    Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt icon
    5-directional shaver heads
    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with 20% more power and a protective cutting system. MultiPrecision Blades glide across your face giving you a smooth, close shave whilst reducing the number of nicks and cuts vs. regular razor blades. The powerful quick charging battery offers 50 minutes of shaving or a 5 minutes quick charge if you are in a rush.
    Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

    MultiPrecision Blade System icon
    Turbo+ mode
    5-direction shaver heads icon
    Multiprecision blade system
    Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt icon
    5-directional shaver heads
    MultiPrecision Blade System
    MultiPrecision Blade System icon

    Get a close protective shave


    MultiPrecision Blade System

    MultiPrecision blades are specifically designed to give you a close shave whilst protecting your skin. The dual-blade Super Lift & Cut system uses two blades to give a close shave whilst still offering optimal skin comfort. The first blade lifts each hair shaft away from the skin while the second blade cuts the hair shaft at skin level, guaranteeing a close smooth shave.
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

    Flexibility to ensure a close shave


    5-directional DynamicFlex heads

    5-directional  DynamicFlex heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
    Aquatec Wet & Dry
    Aquatec Wet & Dry icon

    20%  more power


    Turbo+ mode

    Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

    What's in the box?

      • Precision trimmer
        SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
      no 1
      Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

      *Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
      iF Design Award 2015
      One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
      green logo
      Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

      Compare shaver S5530 with our other great shavers

      Protective shave

      Protective shave

      Protective shave

      S5530/06
      Compare features
      Unbeatably close shave

      Unbeatably close shave

      Unbeatably close shave

      S9211/12
      Compare features
      Sensitive shave

      Sensitive shave

      Sensitive shave

      S7370/12
      Compare features

      Cutting system
      • MultiPrecision Blades
      • 5 directional movements
      • V-Track PRO blades
      • 8 directional movements
      • GentlePrecision PRO Blade System
      • 5 directional movements

      Ease of use
      • Turbo+ mode
      • Use wet & dry
      • 1 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Use wet & dry
      • LED Display
      • 3 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      • Use wet & dry
      • 1 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator

      Battery
      • 45 min run time after a 1 hour charge
      • Cordless use
      • 5 mins quick charge for 1 shave
      • 50 min run time after a 1 hour charge
      • 50 min run time after a 1 hour charge
      • Cordless use
      • 5 mins quick charge for 1 shave
      • 50 min run time after a 1 hour charge
      • Cordless use
      • 5 mins quick charge for 1 shave

      Included accessories
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      * Suggested retail price

