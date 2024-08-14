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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Philips Shaver Series 5000 Replacement electric shaver heads

SH50/50

4.2
| (237) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000, 6000 and AquaTouch Shaver.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Wet and dry electric shaver

S5465/18

Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Wet and dry electric shaver

S5467/17

Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Wet and dry electric shaver

S5050/04R1

Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/17R1

Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

S5550/06R1

Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

S5530/06R1

Shaver series 6000

Shaver series 6000
Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

S6630/11R1

Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

S5240/06R1

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • MultiPrecision Blades

  • Fits S5000 series rounded shape

  • Fits S6000 series rounded shape

  • Fits S6000 (S6xxx)

  • Fits PowerTouch (PT8xx, PT7xx)

Easy to replace shaving heads

Easy to replace shaving heads

1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them anti-clockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure the best performance for your device.

Recyclable packaging*

Recyclable packaging*

At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

237

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

14/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The correct new shaver blades

Made extra sure to order correct 5000 series replacement blades. Also direct from Philips to ensure they came from Netherlands and not China. Perfect blades. Thank you Philips

Pros

3 years these proper blades lasted. So much cheaper than razor blades and foam

Cons

None. Charges in an hour and lasts 10 days easily

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

24/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

excellant every which way!

The most difficult task was opening the protective blister around the shaver heads!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

20/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Hello the razor head.

I thought l would like a new one as the old one was just not working. Its so sharp and it cuts so fine its really good.

Pros

Money

Cons

Fiddle to put on.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

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Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist