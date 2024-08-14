2 year warranty
S5465/18
S5467/17
S5050/04R1
S5466/17R1
S5550/06R1
S5530/06R1
S6630/11R1
S5240/06R1
MultiPrecision Blades
Fits S5000 series rounded shape
Fits S6000 series rounded shape
Fits S6000 (S6xxx)
Fits PowerTouch (PT8xx, PT7xx)
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them anti-clockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure the best performance for your device.
At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.
4.2
of 5
237
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Mememeee
14/08/2024
United Kingdom
The correct new shaver blades
Made extra sure to order correct 5000 series replacement blades. Also direct from Philips to ensure they came from Netherlands and not China. Perfect blades. Thank you Philips
Pros
3 years these proper blades lasted. So much cheaper than razor blades and foam
Cons
None. Charges in an hour and lasts 10 days easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Brained It's not
24/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
excellant every which way!
The most difficult task was opening the protective blister around the shaver heads!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
raycar_437
20/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Hello the razor head.
I thought l would like a new one as the old one was just not working. Its so sharp and it cuts so fine its really good.
Pros
Money
Cons
Fiddle to put on.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 5000 SH50/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
where facilities exist