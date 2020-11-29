Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Shaving head cleaning spray

    HQ110/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaving head cleaning spray

      HQ110/02
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Keep a clean shave

      Use your Philips shaving heads cleaning spray HQ110 to clean and lubricate your shaving heads. A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £6.00

      Shaving head cleaning spray

      Keep a clean shave

      Use your Philips shaving heads cleaning spray HQ110 to clean and lubricate your shaving heads. A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. See all benefits

      Keep a clean shave

      Use your Philips shaving heads cleaning spray HQ110 to clean and lubricate your shaving heads. A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £6.00

      Shaving head cleaning spray

      Keep a clean shave

      Use your Philips shaving heads cleaning spray HQ110 to clean and lubricate your shaving heads. A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Shaving head cleaning spray

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Keep a clean shave

        For maximum performance

        • With Cool Breeze scent

        For a thorough clean

        After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform like new.

        Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

        Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

        Ensures maximum shaving performance

        Alcohol based cleaning spray with lubricating components for a clean shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning accessories

          Cleaning and Lubrification spray
          for all electric shavers

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use at least once a week for optimum shaving results

        • Content

          Capacity
          100 ml
          Packaging
          1 can

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Contains mixture of 5-chloro-2methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one (3:1). May produce an allergic reaction.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount