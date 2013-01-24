Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    PowerTouch

    shaving heads

    HQ9/50
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      -{discount-value}

      PowerTouch shaving heads

      HQ9/50
      Find support for this product

      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £45.00
      Find similar products

      PowerTouch shaving heads

      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all parts and accessories
      PowerTouch

      PowerTouch

      shaving heads

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • TripleTrack heads
      • Fits PowerTouch (PT9xx)
      • Fits AquaTouch (AT9xx)
      • Fits HQ81xx, HQ82xx
      Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

      Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

      HQ9 replacement heads are compatible with PowerTouch (PT9xx) and AquaTouch (AT9xx) shavers.

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Optional Accessories

      See all parts and accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Shaving heads per packaging
          3
          Fits product types
          • HQ8140
          • HQ8142
          • HQ8150
          • HQ8160
          • HQ8170 C&C
          • HQ8174
          • HQ9100
          • HQ9140
          • HQ9160
          • HQ9170
          • HQ8141
          • HQ8155
          • HQ8172
          • HQ8173
          • HQ8200
          • HQ8240
          • HQ8241
          • HQ8250
          • HQ8253
          • HQ8260
          • HQ8261
          • HQ8270
          • HQ8290
          • HQ9161
          • HQ9190
          • HQ9199
          • PT920

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount