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All series

  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

PowerTouchshaving heads

HQ9/50

4.3
| (120) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • TripleTrack heads

  • Fits PowerTouch (PT9xx)

  • Fits AquaTouch (AT9xx)

  • Fits HQ81xx, HQ82xx

Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

HQ9 replacement heads are compatible with PowerTouch (PT9xx) and AquaTouch (AT9xx) shavers.

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

120

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

28/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very good engineering

This is the third head I have replaced, the razor is the best I have used please keep providing the heads

Pros

Well made

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

30/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Have owned a phillips electric for many years

Bought this to revitalize my razor which is much cheaper than buying a new one. It was easy to fit and works a treat !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

27/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent as always

Having been using Phillips shavers for over 40yrs I had no hesitation in buying more products. As always no messing no problem and an ideal product. HIGHLY RECCOMENDED.........

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads

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