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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Discontinued

Shaving unit

RQ12/70

2.8
| (336) Reviews
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

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  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH70 instead

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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2.8

of 5

336

Reviews

08/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever shave after 60 years of philishaving.

I bought this replacement head in October 2019, having tried (not for long) cheaper imitations. It's brilliant; closer shave achieved more quickly and effortlessly; longer gaps between washes. Earlier reviews are incomprehensible in the light of my experience, so I guess there must have been some recent modifications. I can't normally be bothered to write reviews but every time I shave now I tell myself that I really ought to spread the good news.

Pros

Quick easy really close shave.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

19/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

These shaver heads were brilliant on the first 10/12 shaves they are getting progressively worse, shame really, I love the shaver. The docking station with the cleaning fluid has stopped working to, really bad news Richard

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

08/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product as always

This is an excellent product as Phillips product always are. Would not dream of having any other brand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit

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