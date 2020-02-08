2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ12/70
Discontinued
Buy SH70 instead
RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
2.8
of 5
336
Reviews
08/02/2020
United Kingdom
Best ever shave after 60 years of philishaving.
I bought this replacement head in October 2019, having tried (not for long) cheaper imitations. It's brilliant; closer shave achieved more quickly and effortlessly; longer gaps between washes. Earlier reviews are incomprehensible in the light of my experience, so I guess there must have been some recent modifications. I can't normally be bothered to write reviews but every time I shave now I tell myself that I really ought to spread the good news.
Pros
Quick easy really close shave.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Dickiedot
19/09/2017
United Kingdom
Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads
These shaver heads were brilliant on the first 10/12 shaves they are getting progressively worse, shame really, I love the shaver. The docking station with the cleaning fluid has stopped working to, really bad news Richard
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Genie36
08/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product as always
This is an excellent product as Phillips product always are. Would not dream of having any other brand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit