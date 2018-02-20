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2 year warranty

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All series

  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91
  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91
  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91
  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91
  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91
  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91
  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91
  • SH90 has been replaced by SH91

Discontinued

Shaving heads

SH90/70

2.8
| (255) Reviews
SH90 has been replaced by SH91
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver series 9000

Shaver series 9000
Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

S9211/12R1

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

SH90 has been replaced by SH91

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH91 instead

The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

The upgraded solution makes maintaining your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimising your daily shave.

Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

Easy to replace heads

Easy to replace heads

1. Pull off the shaving head holder. 2. Replace the shaving heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

255

Reviews

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Has proved effective

Had not changed the shaving heads on my Philips shaver for some years. Needed to do so and bought these genuine Philips heads. Expensive, but they have proved sharp and very effective. Getting a much closer and better shave now.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads

25/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

best shaving experience ever.

have been shaving with this product for 8 months and without doubt it is the best shaver i have ever used. i cannot understand some of the negative comments on here, i have used the top names in electric shavers and none even come close to the shave i get, the smoothest, closest shave ever. I do agree that the shaver is too easily turned off when using but apart from that this product is superb.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

01/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product shocked by low star reviews

I have been using this product for over a year now, changed to this as another "leading" brand wasn't giving me a close enough shave and was also bringing me out in rash/acne. I'm very pleased with how close of a shave this gets I was shocked at how close it gets, especially as it is a electric shaver and not a traditional razor. Only area I find it struggles is under my chin/upper neck but it maybe how I am using it now the product itself. Overall I would recommend this to anyone that wants to change to a electric shaver or just wants a better quality electric shaver.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor