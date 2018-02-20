2 year warranty
Discontinued
SH90/70
Discontinued
Buy SH91 instead
The upgraded solution makes maintaining your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimising your daily shave.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.
1. Pull off the shaving head holder. 2. Replace the shaving heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.
2.8
of 5
255
Reviews
Jaking
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Has proved effective
Had not changed the shaving heads on my Philips shaver for some years. Needed to do so and bought these genuine Philips heads. Expensive, but they have proved sharp and very effective. Getting a much closer and better shave now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads
skizlet
25/08/2016
United Kingdom
best shaving experience ever.
have been shaving with this product for 8 months and without doubt it is the best shaver i have ever used. i cannot understand some of the negative comments on here, i have used the top names in electric shavers and none even come close to the shave i get, the smoothest, closest shave ever. I do agree that the shaver is too easily turned off when using but apart from that this product is superb.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Charlie257
01/05/2016
United Kingdom
Great product shocked by low star reviews
I have been using this product for over a year now, changed to this as another "leading" brand wasn't giving me a close enough shave and was also bringing me out in rash/acne. I'm very pleased with how close of a shave this gets I was shocked at how close it gets, especially as it is a electric shaver and not a traditional razor. Only area I find it struggles is under my chin/upper neck but it maybe how I am using it now the product itself. Overall I would recommend this to anyone that wants to change to a electric shaver or just wants a better quality electric shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Versus its Philips predecessor