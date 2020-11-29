Home
    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

    Shaving unit

    RQ11/50
      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      All of the Philips shaving blades are now recyclable. Recycle your used blades through our free postage address and prevent the waste from going to landfill.

      Learn more

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • DualPrecision blades
      • Replacement unit
      • Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
      Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

      Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

      RQ11 replacement heads are compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.

      GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

      GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

      The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.

      Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

      Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

      The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

      The Aquatec wet and dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

      The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

      Easy click off, click on

      Easy click off, click on

      Simply pop the head of your Philips shaver open and use the included cleaning brush to sweep away the loose hairs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
          Shaving units per packaging
          1

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

