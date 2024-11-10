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  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety

X-tremeVision Pro150Performance and lifetime

12258XVPB1

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Striking brightness for extra safety
Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.
See all benefits

The best blend of high performance and lifetime

Striking brightness for extra safety

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 150% brighter light¹

  • Up to 350 h

  • Number of bulbs: 1

See more to drive safely

With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in the dark and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb²

The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H1: 350 h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

Cool light gives a clearer view and more comfort

Driving in dark conditions can be tiring for the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400 K (refers to H7; H1: 3,450 K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.

  2. ² Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications