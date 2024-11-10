2 year warranty
Discontinued
11258UE2X2
Type of lamp: H1
6500 K stylish white light
Compact design for better fit
Compatible with most cars
Number of bulbs: 2
For that modern, high-end style, customise your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a colour temperature of up to 6500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.
Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism — built-in fan and an aluminium heatsink with anodising coating — these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.
Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body, allowing more space for the bulb in the headlamp and making fitting easy. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows the centre ring to be taken out from the top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements