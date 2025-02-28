ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Ultinon Essential LED Headlight bulb

Discontinued

Support

Ultinon Essential LEDHeadlight bulb

11972UE2X2

Ultinon Essential LED Headlight bulb

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 298 kB
  • 28 February 2025

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 4.9 MB
  • 16 February 2023

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you