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Discontinued

Ultinon Essential LEDHeadlight bulb

11972UE2X2

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Stand out from the crowd
All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and 12 V and 24 V compatibility.
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Stylish LED lighting that's easy to fit

Stand out from the crowd

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 6500 K stylish white light

  • Compact design for better fit

  • Compatible with most cars

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

For that modern, high-end style, customise your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a colour temperature of up to 6500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism — built-in fan and an aluminium heatsink with anodising coating — these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.

Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body, allowing more space for the bulb in the headlamp and making fitting easy. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows the centre ring to be taken out from the top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements