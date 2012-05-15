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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

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All series

  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionPlusGreater safety and comfort

12258VPB1

4
| (3) Reviews
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips VisionPlus headlight bulbs produce 60% more vision, which allows drivers to see farther for greater safety and comfort. Offering high performance and excellent value, VisionPlus is the right choice for today's demanding drivers.
See all benefits

Up to 60% more vision: fast reactions save lives

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 60% more vision

  • Ultra-resistant car light

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

15/05/2012

España

España

La mejor lampara del mercado

Llevo conduciendo muchos años y casi siempre de noche, y Son las mejores lamparas que he montado , en mis coches, en verdad Se nota ese extra de luz. Gracias. Ismael HG

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad

15/05/2012

España

España

PRODUCTO DE PRIMERA CALIDAD.

ESTAS LUCES SON ESTUPENDAS. EL PROBLEMA VIENE CUANDO LAS TIENES QUE COMPRAR. GRACIAS QUE PODEMOS HACERLO ONLINE.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad

09/10/2015

France

France

un peu plus ,certes ,mais quelques mois seulement

j'ai acheté un kit de 2 ampoules h1 ,les ai changé ensemble (sur citroen c4) . une des 2 est morte apres environ 1 an de service . je rachete un kit de 2 ,les change ensemble ,et la une des 2 rend l'âme après 4 mois de service seulement . elles n'ont pas grillé sur le meme coté ,je n'ai pas de probleme d'intensité electrique ,bonne batterie et alternateur vérifie. il s'agit bien de la qualité de ses ampoules qui valent bien plus cher qu'une halogène classique .

This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Sécurité et confort accrus

This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Sécurité et confort accrus

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