2 year warranty
12258VPB1
Type of lamp: H1
12 V, 55 W
Up to 60% more vision
Ultra-resistant car light
Number of bulbs: 1
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Isma
15/05/2012
España
La mejor lampara del mercado
Llevo conduciendo muchos años y casi siempre de noche, y Son las mejores lamparas que he montado , en mis coches, en verdad Se nota ese extra de luz. Gracias. Ismael HG
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad
MC93
15/05/2012
España
PRODUCTO DE PRIMERA CALIDAD.
ESTAS LUCES SON ESTUPENDAS. EL PROBLEMA VIENE CUANDO LAS TIENES QUE COMPRAR. GRACIAS QUE PODEMOS HACERLO ONLINE.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Mayor seguridad y comodidad
loeb
09/10/2015
France
un peu plus ,certes ,mais quelques mois seulement
j'ai acheté un kit de 2 ampoules h1 ,les ai changé ensemble (sur citroen c4) . une des 2 est morte apres environ 1 an de service . je rachete un kit de 2 ,les change ensemble ,et la une des 2 rend l'âme après 4 mois de service seulement . elles n'ont pas grillé sur le meme coté ,je n'ai pas de probleme d'intensité electrique ,bonne batterie et alternateur vérifie. il s'agit bien de la qualité de ses ampoules qui valent bien plus cher qu'une halogène classique .
This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Sécurité et confort accrus
This review was made for VisionPlus 12258VPB1 Sécurité et confort accrus