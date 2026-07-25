ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive

Discontinued

WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12336WHVB1

Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.
See all benefits

Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H3

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Style

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen lamps

  2. Application varies per bulb type