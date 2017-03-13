2 year warranty
Discontinued
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V, 60/55 W
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.
ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
StefWV87
13/03/2017
Nederland
Leuk effect, jammer van de korte levensduur
Ik heb deze lampen sinds augustus 2016 en het ziet er heel tof uit, omdat mijn auto ook paars is :-) Helaas nu 6-7 maanden later heeft de eerste lamp het al begeven en (moet helaas) naar de garage om mijn lamp wederom te vervangen. Omdat mijn gril en bumper er een gedeelte af moeten bij het vervangen had ik voor de lampen van Philpis gekozen in de hoop zeker een hele lange poos met mn lampen te doen...
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp
Philemon84
08/08/2014
Nederland
Weer even iets anders
Sedert een week of 4 rijd ik met de Philips Colorvision paarse autolampen in een witte Citroen C1. Zoiets verwacht je niet bij een dergelijke auto maar het geeft weer een heel andere look. Goed zichtbaar, ook overdag!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp
Luna01
21/07/2014
Nederland
Leuke subtiele kleurtint toegevoegd aan je autolichten
De kleur is heel subtiel en daarom zo leuk. Zeker voor kleine auto's een aanrader.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp