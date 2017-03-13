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Discontinued

ColorVisionPurple car headlight bulb

12342CVPPS2

3.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Restyle with light

ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.

See all benefits

Add a touch of colour

Restyle with light

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.

Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

13/03/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Leuk effect, jammer van de korte levensduur

Ik heb deze lampen sinds augustus 2016 en het ziet er heel tof uit, omdat mijn auto ook paars is :-) Helaas nu 6-7 maanden later heeft de eerste lamp het al begeven en (moet helaas) naar de garage om mijn lamp wederom te vervangen. Omdat mijn gril en bumper er een gedeelte af moeten bij het vervangen had ik voor de lampen van Philpis gekozen in de hoop zeker een hele lange poos met mn lampen te doen...

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp

08/08/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Weer even iets anders

Sedert een week of 4 rijd ik met de Philips Colorvision paarse autolampen in een witte Citroen C1. Zoiets verwacht je niet bij een dergelijke auto maar het geeft weer een heel andere look. Goed zichtbaar, ook overdag!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp

21/07/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Leuke subtiele kleurtint toegevoegd aan je autolichten

De kleur is heel subtiel en daarom zo leuk. Zeker voor kleine auto's een aanrader.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPPS2 Paarse autolamp

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