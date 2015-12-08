2 year warranty
127996000KX2
Type of lamp: W5W
12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect
CeraLight performance
Number of bulbs: 2
Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you are doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signalling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000 K for reverse and 8000 K for positioning lights. With more intense colours for indicating and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you will give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.
Philips CeraLight technology is a unique ceramic-based patented casing, designed to insulate the LED components from heat and vibrational damage. This innovation protects the light against early failure. A T10 lamp equipped with CeraLight is built to last, providing drivers with a more durable light.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Enrico666
08/12/2015
Deutschland
Kaufempfehlung
Hab sie mir als standlicht fürs Motorrad gekauft und Auto Innenraumbeleuchtung! Beim Motorrad gab es nur ein Problem das es am Anfang nicht funktionierte aber einmal die Lampe gedreht und schon ging es. Im Innenraum vom Auto glimmen sie leicht mit wenn der Motor läuft warum auch immer. Gesamt Fazit bin ich einfach begeistert schönes weißes Licht mit ordentlicher Streuung ohne zu blenden oder broblem mit der Polizei zu bekommen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Car interior and signaling bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Car interior and signaling bulb
Fusale
15/07/2020
Italia
PERFETTO FUNZIONA BENISSIMO
Utilizzate per sostituzione lampadine interne della mia auto! Perfette, luminose e funzionanti!!!
Pros
luminosità e funzionamento
Cons
nessuno
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampada per abitacolo e di segnalazione
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampada per abitacolo e di segnalazione
gueshcls
18/03/2016
France
parfait
Rien a dire vraiment excellent. lumière très intense est blanche. 6000k du pur bonheur ..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampe de signalisation et d'intérieur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampe de signalisation et d'intérieur
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.