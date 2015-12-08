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  • Brighter and more stylish
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  • Brighter and more stylish
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  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
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  • Brighter and more stylish

X-tremeUltinon LEDCar interior and signalling bulb

127996000KX2

4.5
| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Brighter and more stylish
For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior and positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good, so that you can drive in safety and style. Ceramic fit ensures heat resistance.
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Strong, durable and vibrant LED signalling

Brighter and more stylish

  • Type of lamp: W5W

  • 12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect

  • CeraLight performance

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you are doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signalling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000 K for reverse and 8000 K for positioning lights. With more intense colours for indicating and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you will give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.

CeraLight ceramic heat and vibration protection

Philips CeraLight technology is a unique ceramic-based patented casing, designed to insulate the LED components from heat and vibrational damage. This innovation protects the light against early failure. A T10 lamp equipped with CeraLight is built to last, providing drivers with a more durable light.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2
1

08/12/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Kaufempfehlung

Hab sie mir als standlicht fürs Motorrad gekauft und Auto Innenraumbeleuchtung! Beim Motorrad gab es nur ein Problem das es am Anfang nicht funktionierte aber einmal die Lampe gedreht und schon ging es. Im Innenraum vom Auto glimmen sie leicht mit wenn der Motor läuft warum auch immer. Gesamt Fazit bin ich einfach begeistert schönes weißes Licht mit ordentlicher Streuung ohne zu blenden oder broblem mit der Polizei zu bekommen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Car interior and signaling bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Car interior and signaling bulb

15/07/2020

Italia

Italia

PERFETTO FUNZIONA BENISSIMO

Utilizzate per sostituzione lampadine interne della mia auto! Perfette, luminose e funzionanti!!!

Pros

luminosità e funzionamento

Cons

nessuno

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampada per abitacolo e di segnalazione

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampada per abitacolo e di segnalazione

18/03/2016

France

France

parfait

Rien a dire vraiment excellent. lumière très intense est blanche. 6000k du pur bonheur ..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampe de signalisation et d'intérieur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 127996000KX2 Lampe de signalisation et d'intérieur

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.