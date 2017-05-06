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  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
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  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
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  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

Discontinued

X-tremeUltinon LEDcar headlight bulb

12901HPX2

1
| (1) Review
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Philips X-treme Ultinon LED [~H4] features premium LUXEON LED with 6500 Kelvin. Our patented SafeBeam technology projects 200% brighter light exactly where you need it. Built to last with advanced AirFlux design.
See all benefits

Bright white LED headlights for high-end look

Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

  • LED-HL [~H4]

  • 6500 K

  • +200% brighter light

  • Advanced automotive system

Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-treme Ultinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you'll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win — choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

6500-Kelvin colour temperature for crisp white light

6500-Kelvin colour temperature for crisp white light

With a colour temperature of up to 6500 Kelvin, the Philips X-treme Ultinon LED headlight based on automotive-grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

Your eyes say a lot about you, and your headlights say a lot about your car. If you're looking to upgrade your style without changing your vehicle, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money.<br><br>Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you'll get a crisp, white, modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

06/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cant buy it in uk

Cant find a dealer in uk that has or knows anything about this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12901HPX2 car headlight bulb

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12901HPX2 car headlight bulb

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.