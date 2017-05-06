2 year warranty
Discontinued
12901HPX2
LED-HL [~H4]
6500 K
+200% brighter light
Advanced automotive system
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-treme Ultinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you'll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win — choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
With a colour temperature of up to 6500 Kelvin, the Philips X-treme Ultinon LED headlight based on automotive-grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.
Your eyes say a lot about you, and your headlights say a lot about your car. If you're looking to upgrade your style without changing your vehicle, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money.<br><br>Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you'll get a crisp, white, modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Rich1971
06/05/2017
United Kingdom
Cant buy it in uk
Cant find a dealer in uk that has or knows anything about this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12901HPX2 car headlight bulb
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12901HPX2 car headlight bulb
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.