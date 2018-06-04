ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

ColorVisionBlue car headlight bulb

12972CVPBS2

2.5

| (2) Reviews

Restyle with light

ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.

See all benefits

Add a touch of colour

Restyle with light

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 55 W

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.

Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

04/06/2018

Suisse

Suisse

kein Xenon, aber viel besser als gedacht !!

kein Xenon, aber viel besser als gedacht, dank dem Sammler zu einer Birnenform !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Fahrzeuglampe für blauen Glanz im Scheinwerfer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Fahrzeuglampe für blauen Glanz im Scheinwerfer

04/12/2014

Sverige

Sverige

Kvalitet men med dåliga egenskaper

Den här lampan är kanske bara gjord för helt runda reflektorer. För mina blir inte blå/blåaktiga utom i ett litet, litet område vid lampornas fot. Själva ljuset är marginellt vitare än med standard-H7-lampor men det är definitivt inte tal om någon "xenonlook". Kanske är det så att Philips, som även tillverkar riktiga xenonlampor, inte har någon verklig ambition att erbjuda halogenlampor med riktigt xenonefterliknande ljus. ColorVision känns tyvärr inte som en produkt som håller vad den lovar. Men jag tvivlar inte på kvaliteten beträffande material, tillverkning, hållbarhet etc.

This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Blå strålkastarlampa för bil

This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Blå strålkastarlampa för bil

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.