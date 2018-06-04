2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972CVPBS2
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 2
12 V, 55 W
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.
ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
HUMZH
04/06/2018
Suisse
kein Xenon, aber viel besser als gedacht !!
kein Xenon, aber viel besser als gedacht, dank dem Sammler zu einer Birnenform !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Fahrzeuglampe für blauen Glanz im Scheinwerfer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Fahrzeuglampe für blauen Glanz im Scheinwerfer
Janne
04/12/2014
Sverige
Kvalitet men med dåliga egenskaper
Den här lampan är kanske bara gjord för helt runda reflektorer. För mina blir inte blå/blåaktiga utom i ett litet, litet område vid lampornas fot. Själva ljuset är marginellt vitare än med standard-H7-lampor men det är definitivt inte tal om någon "xenonlook". Kanske är det så att Philips, som även tillverkar riktiga xenonlampor, inte har någon verklig ambition att erbjuda halogenlampor med riktigt xenonefterliknande ljus. ColorVision känns tyvärr inte som en produkt som håller vad den lovar. Men jag tvivlar inte på kvaliteten beträffande material, tillverkning, hållbarhet etc.
This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Blå strålkastarlampa för bil
This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPBS2 Blå strålkastarlampa för bil