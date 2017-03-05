2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972RVB1
Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you'll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 1
12 V, 55 W
When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You'll recognise obstacles in your way earlier than with other, less powerful halogen bulbs. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.
With better, brighter lights you're able to perform better on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13-bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision chrome coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.
Sporting drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision bulbs are homologated to provide you with a fun experience both on the road and off-road.
Awards
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Curby
05/03/2017
Deutschland
Sehr empfehlenswert
Da ich vorher schon 2 Jahre die xtreme Vision 130 h4 drin hatte war ich doch überrascht über das tatsächlich etwas hellere Licht der racing Vision 150 h4. Also ich kann diese Birnen in Sachen ausleuchtung weiterempfehlen. Was die Haltbarkeit angeht kann ich noch nicht viel sagen. Aber is top Licht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12972RVB1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12972RVB1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
maDa
03/02/2017
France
Durée de vie nulle
Très bonne éclairage mais durée de vie de l'ordre de 3 mois pour une utilisation du véhicule uniquement le WE.
This review was made for RacingVision 12972RVB1 Lampe pour éclairage avant
This review was made for RacingVision 12972RVB1 Lampe pour éclairage avant
Luca1541
29/12/2016
Italia
h7 racing
Chi si aspetta che siano il massimo si dovrà ricredere, io le ho provate e non sono granche, luce giallina....se volete il bianco prendete le white vision che costano molto meno,durano di piu e fanno davvero luce bianca
This review was made for RacingVision 12972RVB1 lampada fari auto
This review was made for RacingVision 12972RVB1 lampada fari auto