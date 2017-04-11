2 year warranty
Discontinued
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 1
12 V, 55 W
Style
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)
4.1
of 5
11
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
GattoAffettuoso
11/04/2017
Italia
Ottima visibilità
Ho sostituito le vecchie lampadine della smart del 2005 con le h7 e le h1 che hanno il 180% di visibilità in più e sono rimasto soddisfatto. Consigliate Sinceramente sono indeciso se mettere le h7 con il 30 o 60% di visibilità in più
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari
MFermi
16/01/2016
Italia
Luce bianca e ottima qualità costruttiva
Non posso che essere stupito da questo prodotto. Fa una luce bianca, per nulla tendente al giallo e garantisce una buona visibilità. Come sempre Philips non delude! Unico appunto le T10 incluse nel kit H4, che fanno una luce che tende leggermente al giallo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari
Fabbry63
24/08/2015
Italia
Ottimo per chi ha anche i fari diurni a led
Ho una Citroen C4 Picasso con i fari diurni a led e le lampade degli anabbaglianti montati di serie (3000K) a dir la verità erano proprio brutte. alla prima occasione (si è fulminata una lampada) le ho sostituite con questa lampada Philips che mi ha soddisfatto pienamente sia per il colore bianco naturale che si sposa perfettamente con i fari diurni sia per la profondità di luce che emette sulla strada. sulla durata delle lampade non posso esprimermi ma spero che rispettino quanto specificato cioè circa 450h.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari
Compared to standard halogen lamps
Application varies per bulb type