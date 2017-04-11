ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12972WHVB1

4.1

| (11) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Safety has never been so attractive

Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.

See all benefits

Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Style

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

11

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

11/04/2017

Italia

Italia

Ottima visibilità

Ho sostituito le vecchie lampadine della smart del 2005 con le h7 e le h1 che hanno il 180% di visibilità in più e sono rimasto soddisfatto. Consigliate Sinceramente sono indeciso se mettere le h7 con il 30 o 60% di visibilità in più

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari

16/01/2016

Italia

Italia

Luce bianca e ottima qualità costruttiva

Non posso che essere stupito da questo prodotto. Fa una luce bianca, per nulla tendente al giallo e garantisce una buona visibilità. Come sempre Philips non delude! Unico appunto le T10 incluse nel kit H4, che fanno una luce che tende leggermente al giallo.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari

24/08/2015

Italia

Italia

Ottimo per chi ha anche i fari diurni a led

Ho una Citroen C4 Picasso con i fari diurni a led e le lampade degli anabbaglianti montati di serie (3000K) a dir la verità erano proprio brutte. alla prima occasione (si è fulminata una lampada) le ho sostituite con questa lampada Philips che mi ha soddisfatto pienamente sia per il colore bianco naturale che si sposa perfettamente con i fari diurni sia per la profondità di luce che emette sulla strada. sulla durata delle lampade non posso esprimermi ma spero che rispettino quanto specificato cioè circa 450h.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVB1 Fari

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen lamps

  2. Application varies per bulb type