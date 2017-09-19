2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972WHVSM
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 2+2
12 V, 55 W
w5w position lamps included
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)
2.8
of 5
20
Reviews
Steve1
19/09/2017
Deutschland
Sehr helles weißes Licht
Die Lampen haben ein sehr helles weißes Licht. Top im Gegensatz zu meinen Original Lampen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
03/02/2020
België
Good but
Really nice one. In the normal day or in the night You don't see difference. It looks better when road is wet and when You drive all night. This type and color of light helps Your eyes with 1000+ km routes.
Pros
Better and brighter
Cons
You can feel it only in specific conditions
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM koplamp auto
Date of Use 2019-10-03
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM koplamp auto
Date of Use 2019-10-03
Päivänsäde
03/12/2016
Suomi
Paljon autoileva
paras polttimo vaihtoehto paljon pimeässä autoilevalle, valoa riittää, pitkä käyttöikä.
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo
This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo