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Discontinued

WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12972WHVSM

2.8

| (20) Reviews

Safety has never been so attractive

Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.

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Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 2+2

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • w5w position lamps included

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

20

Reviews

19/09/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr helles weißes Licht

Die Lampen haben ein sehr helles weißes Licht. Top im Gegensatz zu meinen Original Lampen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

03/02/2020

België

België

Good but

Really nice one. In the normal day or in the night You don't see difference. It looks better when road is wet and when You drive all night. This type and color of light helps Your eyes with 1000+ km routes.

Pros

Better and brighter

Cons

You can feel it only in specific conditions

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM koplamp auto

Date of Use 2019-10-03

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM koplamp auto

Date of Use 2019-10-03

03/12/2016

Suomi

Suomi

Paljon autoileva

paras polttimo vaihtoehto paljon pimeässä autoilevalle, valoa riittää, pitkä käyttöikä.

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo

This review was made for WhiteVision 12972WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo

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