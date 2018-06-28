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  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
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Discontinued

X-tremeUltinon LEDcar headlight bulb

12985BWX2

4.1
| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Philips X-tremeUltinon LED [~H7] features premium LUXEON LED with 6000 Kelvin. Our patented SafeBeam technology projects 200% brighter light exactly where you need it. Built to last with advanced AirCool design.
See all benefits

Bright white LED headlights for high-end look

Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

  • LED-HL [~H7]

  • 6000K

  • +200% brighter light

  • Advanced automotive system

Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-treme Ultinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you'll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win — choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

6000 Kelvin colour temperature for crisp white light

With a colour temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight based on automotive-grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

Your eyes say a lot about you, and your headlights say a lot about your car. If you're looking to upgrade your style without changing your vehicle, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money.<br><br>Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you'll get a crisp, white, modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
2

28/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These LED headlight bulbs are AMAZING

These LED’s are outstanding, so brilliant white & far reaching light, they make it much safer to drive at night. I only wish they had taken the time to add a canbus control unit to them, or made them canbus error free, rather than having to buy a second unit for this. As the LED’s are around one hundred and fifty per pair, plus the canbus controller at thirty, makes them very expensive, especially if you need two sets for your car, like I do ! (H7 for high beam and H7 for low beam) 2013 BMW 520d Touring.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 car headlight bulb

14/10/2019

Portugal

Portugal

Verified buyer

Ótima iluminação sem incomodar demais condutores

O único ponto negativo não tem a ver com questões técnicas, mas sim legais. Após as instalar na minha moto ando sempre com o coração na mão com receio de ser multado. Perfeito mesmo era serem de uso legal na via pública, pois de facto elas iluminam e estando o farol devidamente ajustado, não incomodam os restantes utilizadores da via pública. Já vários amigos compraram estass lâmpadas após verem o efeito na minha moto.

Pros

Iluminação excelente com foco e linha de corte perfeitamente definida. Consumo baixo. Reação instantânea ao toque de máximos. Longa duração. Valor ecológico. Livre de mercúrio e chumbo, etc..

Cons

Utilização ilegal na via pública. Essa questão deveria ser rapidamente resolvida, por todos os motivos acima assinalados.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lâmpada para faróis de automóveis

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lâmpada para faróis de automóveis

19/08/2019

Italia

Italia

Eccezionale

Prodotti davvero eccezionali, philips un marchi una garanzia. Luce eccellente, facile da montare, resa stupenda.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lampadina fari auto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lampadina fari auto

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.