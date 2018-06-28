2 year warranty
Discontinued
LED-HL [~H7]
6000K
+200% brighter light
Advanced automotive system
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-treme Ultinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you'll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win — choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
With a colour temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight based on automotive-grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.
Your eyes say a lot about you, and your headlights say a lot about your car. If you're looking to upgrade your style without changing your vehicle, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money.<br><br>Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you'll get a crisp, white, modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
ShaunBMW520d
28/06/2018
United Kingdom
These LED headlight bulbs are AMAZING
These LED’s are outstanding, so brilliant white & far reaching light, they make it much safer to drive at night. I only wish they had taken the time to add a canbus control unit to them, or made them canbus error free, rather than having to buy a second unit for this. As the LED’s are around one hundred and fifty per pair, plus the canbus controller at thirty, makes them very expensive, especially if you need two sets for your car, like I do ! (H7 for high beam and H7 for low beam) 2013 BMW 520d Touring.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 car headlight bulb
14/10/2019
Portugal
Verified buyer
Ótima iluminação sem incomodar demais condutores
O único ponto negativo não tem a ver com questões técnicas, mas sim legais. Após as instalar na minha moto ando sempre com o coração na mão com receio de ser multado. Perfeito mesmo era serem de uso legal na via pública, pois de facto elas iluminam e estando o farol devidamente ajustado, não incomodam os restantes utilizadores da via pública. Já vários amigos compraram estass lâmpadas após verem o efeito na minha moto.
Pros
Iluminação excelente com foco e linha de corte perfeitamente definida. Consumo baixo. Reação instantânea ao toque de máximos. Longa duração. Valor ecológico. Livre de mercúrio e chumbo, etc..
Cons
Utilização ilegal na via pública. Essa questão deveria ser rapidamente resolvida, por todos os motivos acima assinalados.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lâmpada para faróis de automóveis
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lâmpada para faróis de automóveis
Nicoladis
19/08/2019
Italia
Eccezionale
Prodotti davvero eccezionali, philips un marchi una garanzia. Luce eccellente, facile da montare, resa stupenda.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lampadina fari auto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12985BWX2 lampadina fari auto
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.