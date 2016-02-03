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  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme
  • Take performance to the extreme

Discontinued

X-tremeVisioncar headlight bulb

12972XV+B1

1.9
| (10) Reviews
Take performance to the extreme
Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.
See all benefits

Up to 130% brighter light

Take performance to the extreme

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • More light

Brighter light to improve comfort and safety

The bright white light (up to 3500 K) is whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented Gradient Coating technology produces a more powerful light.

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

Exceptional beam quality and performance

With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.9

of 5

10

Reviews

3

03/02/2016

Suomi

Suomi

Hyvä, mutta hintava

Vaihdatin molemmat polttimot Hyundai i40 autoon 11/2014, silloin kyseessä vielä 110% malli ja tällä viikolla paloi ensimmäinen. Kilsoja tuossa välissä ajettuna noin 35tkm joka 60kmh keskinopeudella tarkoittaisi 583h paloaikaa. Tuosta kun vähentää päivänvalo LEDien osuuden saadaan vasta todellinen paloaika, mutta pidän tulosta kyllä hyvänä, kun vertaan edelliseen i30 malliin johon mitä tahansa lamppuja sai vaihtaa 3 x vuodessa. Oletan auton jännitteen tasaisuudella olen suurimman osuuden kestoikään.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 auton ajovalopolttimo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 auton ajovalopolttimo

18/11/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Gute Lichtausbeute

Ich habe diese Birne in meinem Golf VI sSchon Gehabt. Jetzt fahre ich einene Ford Fieste und habe immernoch die Gleiche birne drinnen seit ca 5 jahren. Ich habe nicht eingesehen das ich die birnen im Golf drinne lassen soll :D.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

22/03/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Preis/Leistung nicht io

Der Preis für diese Hochleistungslampe ist zu hoch, da die Haltbarkeit nicht einmal ein halbes Jahr beträgt. Da bei vielen neuen Fahrzeugen ein Lampentausch nur mir viel Aufwand (oder Werkstatt) möglich ist steht das in keinem Verhältnis. Da ich bereits 2 mal den Versuch mit diesen Lampen unternommen hatte und auch beim Einbau mit entsprechenden Handschuhen gearbeitet habe, kann ich nur empfehlen Standardlampen in Erstausrüsterqualität zu kaufen.

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

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