2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972XV+B1
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 1
12 V, 55 W
More light
The bright white light (up to 3500 K) is whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented Gradient Coating technology produces a more powerful light.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.
1.9
of 5
10
Reviews
Jami
03/02/2016
Suomi
Hyvä, mutta hintava
Vaihdatin molemmat polttimot Hyundai i40 autoon 11/2014, silloin kyseessä vielä 110% malli ja tällä viikolla paloi ensimmäinen. Kilsoja tuossa välissä ajettuna noin 35tkm joka 60kmh keskinopeudella tarkoittaisi 583h paloaikaa. Tuosta kun vähentää päivänvalo LEDien osuuden saadaan vasta todellinen paloaika, mutta pidän tulosta kyllä hyvänä, kun vertaan edelliseen i30 malliin johon mitä tahansa lamppuja sai vaihtaa 3 x vuodessa. Oletan auton jännitteen tasaisuudella olen suurimman osuuden kestoikään.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 auton ajovalopolttimo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 auton ajovalopolttimo
Sh4rk
18/11/2016
Deutschland
Gute Lichtausbeute
Ich habe diese Birne in meinem Golf VI sSchon Gehabt. Jetzt fahre ich einene Ford Fieste und habe immernoch die Gleiche birne drinnen seit ca 5 jahren. Ich habe nicht eingesehen das ich die birnen im Golf drinne lassen soll :D.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
steinhude
22/03/2015
Deutschland
Preis/Leistung nicht io
Der Preis für diese Hochleistungslampe ist zu hoch, da die Haltbarkeit nicht einmal ein halbes Jahr beträgt. Da bei vielen neuen Fahrzeugen ein Lampentausch nur mir viel Aufwand (oder Werkstatt) möglich ist steht das in keinem Verhältnis. Da ich bereits 2 mal den Versuch mit diesen Lampen unternommen hatte und auch beim Einbau mit entsprechenden Handschuhen gearbeitet habe, kann ich nur empfehlen Standardlampen in Erstausrüsterqualität zu kaufen.
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+B1 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe