2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972XV+S2
Take performance to the extreme
Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 2
12 V, 55 W
More light
The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.
2.8
of 5
13
Reviews
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
HappyV70
07/12/2016
Sverige
Ljuspunkt i tillvaron
Har länge sökt efter en lampa med bra egenskaper detta var lösningen som gör det tryggt att köra på natten.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 strålkastarlampa för bil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 strålkastarlampa för bil
arceye
22/11/2016
United Kingdom
Happy with the product
I bought this bulb as a replacement and no problems.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb