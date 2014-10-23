After many hours of reading reviews and arguments on numerous forums for the best halogen headlight bulb in existence, this bulb seemed to be mentioned more than others. I wanted the BRIGHTEST most WHITE H7 bulb money could buy. Stock halogens on my MK4 Mondeo are awful. It deserved an upgrade. Now to be fair, the overall performance of the bulb is good. The light "splatter" across the road is definitely an improvement over standard. However, it's no better than other aftermarket bulbs at less than half the price. The nail in the coffin on these bulbs for me is that they simply are not white; they're YELLOW! Like you, I've seen almost all of the videos on YouTube of these bulbs which show how white they are. However they just aren't so in real life. What we're seeing on screen is what the camera lens is seeing, not the human eye. The Blue Vision Ultra seem #on screen at least, but then we know how reliable that is# to give a brighter more modern look than these ones, #without too much chavvy blueness# but I can't justify spending more money on bulbs at this point. Sadly, I cannot recommend this product.